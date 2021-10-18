Brokerages Set Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) PT at GBX 559.50

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 559.50 ($7.31).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,196 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 543 ($7.09) per share, for a total transaction of £11,924.28 ($15,579.15).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 554.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 522.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 11.67. Paragon Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 578 ($7.55).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

