Brokerages Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) PT at $97.86

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

FOUR stock opened at $75.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 2.35. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,766,000 after acquiring an additional 432,532 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,013 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,687,000 after purchasing an additional 69,466 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

