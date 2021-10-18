Brokerages Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) PT at $31.36

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.36.

CWYUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

CWYUF stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.88 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 39.40%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

