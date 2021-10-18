Brokerages Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) PT at $24.42

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.42.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get The RealReal alerts:

Shares of REAL opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The RealReal has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The RealReal will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $54,021.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $101,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,295 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The RealReal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,851,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,633,000 after buying an additional 160,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The RealReal by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after buying an additional 316,574 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in The RealReal by 18.2% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,110,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,228,000 after buying an additional 633,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,037 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,859,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,260,000 after purchasing an additional 180,916 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.