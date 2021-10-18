Brokerages Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Target Price at $67.29

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.29.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

Verint Systems stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $354,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 42.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 44,854 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 115.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 37,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,960,000 after acquiring an additional 89,652 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

