Brokerages Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Target Price at $67.29

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.29.
VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.
Verint Systems stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.
In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $354,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 42.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 44,854 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 115.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 37,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,960,000 after acquiring an additional 89,652 shares in the last quarter.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
