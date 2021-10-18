Brokers Set Expectations for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

USB opened at $60.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 60.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after buying an additional 2,665,153 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

