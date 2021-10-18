Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) is Wolfswood Holdings LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wolfswood Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 50.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Bumble accounts for 7.1% of Wolfswood Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wolfswood Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bumble by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 37,069 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 165,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 31,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,839,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bumble alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of BMBL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.30. 3,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.33. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.