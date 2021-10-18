Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stock Holdings Increased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BG. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG opened at $85.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $53.87 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.06.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BG. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.