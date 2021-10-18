Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Get Bunzl alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BZLFY. BNP Paribas cut Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,369.50.

Shares of BZLFY stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is currently 46.92%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bunzl (BZLFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.