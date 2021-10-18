Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,500 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 194,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter worth $40,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter worth $108,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of BUR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,463. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 13.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

