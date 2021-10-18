Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Down 4.5%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) shares traded down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.16. 34,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,808,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter.

Butterfly Network Company Profile (NYSE:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

