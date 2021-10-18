C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys 218 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 61,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 83,195 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,297,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $99.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.44.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

