C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 262.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,984 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 692,802 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after purchasing an additional 103,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,955 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $99,381,000 after purchasing an additional 176,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $66.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.