C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,255 National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $57.79 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $58.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on NFG shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

