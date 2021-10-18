C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Raises Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 333.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 2.89. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.39.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

