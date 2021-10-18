C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 198,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after acquiring an additional 58,372 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

NYSE:OC opened at $91.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $64.56 and a 1 year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

