C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CCCC. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.17.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $43.89 on Thursday. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 54,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $2,645,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,301 shares of company stock worth $8,051,182 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

