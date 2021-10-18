Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,305 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $110.71 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.16 and a 200-day moving average of $100.54.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

