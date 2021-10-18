Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 309.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,827 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 53,510 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of LNG stock opened at $110.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $111.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.11.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.