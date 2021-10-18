Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,501,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 632.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 155,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,648,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,002.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after purchasing an additional 486,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $116.06 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $130.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.93 and its 200 day moving average is $121.18.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

