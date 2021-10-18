Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 147.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,663 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

ALLY stock opened at $54.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

