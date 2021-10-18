Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 453.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,025 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 331,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after buying an additional 217,300 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,490,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $11,856,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $61.88 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

