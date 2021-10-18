Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 21,472 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1,542.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 21,472 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at about $1,744,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,438,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 26.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $344.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.47. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $208.81 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

