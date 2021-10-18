Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 7,119 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 810.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $11,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,417.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $985.05 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,504.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,395.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total value of $5,573,755.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,381.40.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.