California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 908,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715,841 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $31,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $230,613,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,293 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6,838.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,786,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,409 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth $85,072,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 248.5% in the first quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,152,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,015 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELAN stock opened at $32.54 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

