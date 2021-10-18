California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 16,504 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,989 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $28,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $90.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.35 and a 200-day moving average of $111.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Argus downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.