California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,173 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Equitable worth $26,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Equitable by 44.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,641 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Equitable by 62.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,256,000 after acquiring an additional 370,322 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Equitable by 54.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 10.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the first quarter worth approximately $6,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $32.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

