California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,514 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Darling Ingredients worth $24,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Shares of DAR opened at $74.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.04. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.