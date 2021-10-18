California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,772 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lear were worth $25,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Lear by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 12,812.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lear by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $179.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.73.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lear from $199.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.73.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

