Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $846.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will announce $846.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $790.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $860.00 million. Callaway Golf posted sales of $475.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Shares of ELY opened at $27.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

