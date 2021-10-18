Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

CLMT opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.77.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 533,994 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

