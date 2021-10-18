Canaccord Genuity Boosts Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to C$50.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aritzia from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.29.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $39.22.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.