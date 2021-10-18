Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Short Interest Down 37.9% in September

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,800 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the September 15th total of 394,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,448.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective (down from C$14.50) on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

OTCMKTS:CFPUF opened at $5.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

