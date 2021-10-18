Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA) Director Acquires C$19,600.00 in Stock

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA) Director Christopher James Berlet purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,551,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,585,117.50.

Christopher James Berlet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Christopher James Berlet acquired 100,000 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00.

Canuc Resources stock opened at C$0.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.21 million and a PE ratio of -3.19. Canuc Resources Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21.

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal projects and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily holds interest in the San Javier Project that consists of 17 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

