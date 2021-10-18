Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$49.00 at TD Securities

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital Power to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.86.

Get Capital Power alerts:

CPX traded up C$0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting C$43.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,770. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 26.26. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$29.13 and a twelve month high of C$45.04.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$332.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.0721135 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$39,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,090.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.