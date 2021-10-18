Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Update

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the September 15th total of 728,900 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 674,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

CAPR opened at $3.96 on Monday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 6.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.05% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAPR shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $9,357,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 684.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 98,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $368,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 49,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

