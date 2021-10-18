Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $55,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.54. 2,014,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,794. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

