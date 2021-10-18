Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 23.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Cardlytics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $84.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.70 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 2.53.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 370,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $32,269,796.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.63, for a total transaction of $352,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,895,601.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and sold 17,750 shares valued at $1,653,595. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.