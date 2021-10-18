Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Downgraded to “Hold” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have C$205.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$228.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$300.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$275.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet to C$228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$250.83.

Get Cargojet alerts:

CJT opened at C$194.02 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$159.80 and a 1-year high of C$250.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32. The company has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$198.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$185.89.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 6.2200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total transaction of C$413,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at C$542,587.50.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.