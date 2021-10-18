CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. CarGurus reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

CARG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.62. 6,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,461. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54.

In other CarGurus news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $140,133.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $375,598.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,441,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,689,376.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 589,306 shares of company stock worth $18,308,173. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,643,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after purchasing an additional 261,517 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 7.7% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after purchasing an additional 215,994 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

