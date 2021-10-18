CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 113.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 19.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 69,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 47.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total value of $3,042,947.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,334,240.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.46.

KMX opened at $136.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.78 and its 200-day moving average is $128.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

