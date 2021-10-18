Cartica Management LLC Sells 160,600 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Cartica Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,600 shares during the period. Arco Platform makes up 3.9% of Cartica Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cartica Management LLC’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $20,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ ARCE opened at $18.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66. Arco Platform Limited has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $44.66.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.81). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $48.38 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

