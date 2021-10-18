Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 105.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the quarter. Carvana makes up approximately 2.8% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of Carvana worth $108,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Carvana by 6,533.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 40.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $46,230.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 25,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.29, for a total value of $8,308,231.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,157 shares of company stock worth $235,887,356 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock opened at $287.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $179.24 and a one year high of $376.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.36 and its 200 day moving average is $301.02.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.79.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

