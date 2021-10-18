Castle Hook Partners LP Acquires New Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 297,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Talos Energy by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 15,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.02. 3,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

