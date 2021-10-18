Castle Hook Partners LP Acquires Shares of 800,000 Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,000. Italk makes up about 0.5% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the second quarter worth $25,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the second quarter worth $72,223,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the second quarter worth $2,043,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the second quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the second quarter worth $30,636,000. 43.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 142,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $755,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Italk stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 677,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,016. Italk Inc has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Italk Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TALK. William Blair began coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Italk in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.45.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

