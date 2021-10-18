Castle Hook Partners LP Buys New Shares in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at about $12,362,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at about $12,478,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TuSimple alerts:

In other news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,771.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

Shares of TuSimple stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.23. 8,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,803. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.58. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

TuSimple Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.