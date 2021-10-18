Castle Hook Partners LP Sells 39,146 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Castle Hook Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,146 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.9% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Castle Hook Partners LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $24,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $585.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,391. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $616.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.55.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

