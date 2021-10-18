Castle Hook Partners LP Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 217,286 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,942,000. Applied Materials comprises approximately 2.4% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,111 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 770 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 33.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,996 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 174,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 46,153 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.64. 21,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,452,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.87 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.55. The company has a market cap of $118.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

