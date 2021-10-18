Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $40.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CATY. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

