Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Update

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the September 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Centogene from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Centogene by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 151,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Centogene by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Centogene by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Centogene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Centogene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. 12.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. 15,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,077. The stock has a market cap of $197.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of -2.06. Centogene has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.53 million. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 25.39% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

